BREMSS Emergency Medical Personnel of the Year: St. Clair Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System wants to recognize two teams as the St. Clair County Emergency Medical Services Personnel of the Year!
From Moody Fire and Rescue - Paramedics Blake Harbison and Joey Winfrey with paramedic Kayla Dobbs from Regional Paramedical Services.
From Springville Fire and Rescue - Chief Richard Harvey, Lt. Newman “Skip” Davis, Dakota Putnam, Richard Meadows and Matthew Brown.
Both teams gave outstanding care resulting in the resuscitation of two cardiac arrest victims – both of which enjoyed a full recovery.
The crews are being recognized for providing outstanding cardiac care that resulted in the resuscitation of two cardiac arrest victims. In both cases, prompt CPR, early advanced life support and coordination of care with receiving hospitals resulted in both patients enjoying full recovery.
THANK YOU to both teams and congratulations on this outstanding award!
