Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to a shooting Sunday night in the 3200 block of 18th Place in Tuscaloosa.
A person was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say 34-year-old Joseph Baskins has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He’s being held on a $75,000 total bond.
Investigators say the shooting happened during an argument among several people. Multiple items of evidence and descriptions given by witnesses led to the arrest.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.