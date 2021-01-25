Alabama football adds another former NFL coach

“We are extremely fortunate to be able to add Doug Marrone to our staff,” Saban said. “He knows our new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien well and will do a fantastic job with our offensive line. He has extensive experience as not only an offensive line coach, but also as a head coach at Syracuse and in the NFL with Buffalo and Jacksonville. Doug has an excellent track record for recruiting and developing players. I’m excited about his ability to help our players reach their full potential.”