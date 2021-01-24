4 people taken into custody after high speed chase in Jefferson Co.

Around 4 p.m., ALEA troopers attempted to stop a black Dodge Challenger travelling east near the 76 mile marker on I-22. According to officials the driver did not stop and maintained a high speed toward Birmingham and exited onto Cherry Ave with troopers in pursuit. The driver continued at a high speed down Cherry Ave until he collided with an SUV at the intersection of Cherry Ave and Heflin Ave. One person in the SUV was injured, but the Charger continued for another mile before it left the roadway and came to a stop.