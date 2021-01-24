FIRST ALERT: Warm front for Sunday, increasing rain chances through Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the remainder of the weekend we will see a warm front lifting north across our area with the accompanying south wind flow becoming stronger. This front will make slow progress producing only limited rain chances through the afternoon with the best chances for rain in areas to the north and west nearer a developing storm system. The approaching cold front will make slow progress due to an area of high pressure to the east which will prevent the disturbance from moving across our area and will shift the main focus of the storm system to the north and east.
Another area of high pressure will build strength behind the system tomorrow afternoon and help push the front across our region. The cold front is not expected to move through before Monday night leaving rain chances in the forecast through the evening. More of the Monday rain will be in the form of on-again-off-again showers with limited chances for thunderstorms and afternoon highs near 70, unseasonably warm for the end of January. Rain and thunderstorms appear more likely Monday night and Tuesday, but the prospect for Severe Storms is still limited. This is a developing weather situation, however, and conditions could change as the front approaches Monday night so there could be could be a few strong to severe storms.
The front will weaken as it moves across our area Tuesday morning before becoming stationary near the Gulf Coast leaving lingering rain chances to the south. Yet another disturbance coupled with a more southerly wind flow Wednesday will combine to bring a warm front north producing more widespread rain, and possible thunderstorms by mid-week with the greatest rainfall potential south of I-20.
Finally, a cold front will move through the area in the afternoon Wednesday followed by another shot of cold air Thursday allowing for freezing temperatures to return overnight Thursday night into Friday morning. Southerly winds will return by Saturday allowing for moderating temperatures and bringing back a chance for rain.
