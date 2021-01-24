FIRST ALERT: Warm front for Sunday, increasing rain chances through Tuesday

Another area of high pressure will build strength behind the system tomorrow afternoon and help push the front across our region. The cold front is not expected to move through before Monday night leaving rain chances in the forecast through the evening. More of the Monday rain will be in the form of on-again-off-again showers with limited chances for thunderstorms and afternoon highs near 70, unseasonably warm for the end of January. Rain and thunderstorms appear more likely Monday night and Tuesday, but the prospect for Severe Storms is still limited. This is a developing weather situation, however, and conditions could change as the front approaches Monday night so there could be could be a few strong to severe storms.