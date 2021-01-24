McWane’s “Brickology” meant to challenge young minds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The engineering of Legos is the central theme of the newest hands-on exhibit at Birmingham’s McWane Science Center.
The exhibit is called “Brickology.” It’s the newest “SEAM” exhibit, for Science, Engineering, Art and Math. Saturday was its debut. People of all ages can put together things with Legos and other types of blocks, that challenge their problem-solving abilities.
“There’s an earthquake table, for instance. So they have got to build a tower, that can withstand that earthquake table. So the bigger the tower, the taller the tower, the less stable it gets. So they get to do a little problem-solving, how do they build that base where it will, it will stay sturdy all the way up,” says McWane’s Vice-President of Development, Miranda Springer.
There are also exhibits built by experts with Legos, such as a cathedral, even a replica of the Alabama Theater just around the block. There are also re-created scenes from movies such as “Jurassic Park” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Brickology was supposed to open last summer, but was delayed due to COVID-19.
The exhibit is COVID friendly, with a mask requirement, hand sanitizing stations, and partitions that divide some of the hands-on areas, like where you go to build cars.
Brickology is expected to continue through the summer.
