Mayor Randall Woodfin to launch re-election bid at drive-in kickoff event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office announced in a statement on Sunday that he will launch his campaign for re-election as Mayor of Birmingham at a drive-in campaign kickoff event on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
The campaign kickoff event is free and will be open to the public.
The statement also said tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. The Alabama mask mandate and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
They’ve also included a list of things you need to know:
- If you plan to attend, please RSVP.
- The event will be Covid-19 safe. Wear your mask and social distance if you get out of your car.
- You can listen to the event on your car radio if you are on-site! We are encouraging folks to stay in their cars.
- Big cars in the back, smaller cars in the front. We want to make sure everyone can see!
- We will have an overflow area that folks can sit/stand (masked up!) if the parking lot gets too full.
The event will be held at 1901 Green Springs Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35209 (George Ward Park: Lower Parking Lot).
Doors open 11:00 a.m. The Google Map link can be found, here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.