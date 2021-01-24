Jackson pastor dies from COVID-19 complications

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor died from COVID-19 complications on Saturday morning.
New Canney Creek Missionary Baptist Church confirmed their pastor for 27 years, Ernest Slaughter, has died.
His wife, First Lady Beatrice Slaughter, said her husband had a great love for God and His word.
“Pastor Slaughter loved to preach God’s word. It didn’t matter where or when you asked him to be on program he was coming,” Beatrice said. “Pastor Slaughter was not only a preacher, [but he was also] an activist, businessman, and previously ran for city council.”
In 2017, Slaughter ran for Jackson’s Ward 6 City Council seat but lost against Councilman Aaron Banks. However, Councilman Banks said he and Slaughter were longtime friends.
“Pastor Slaughter and his wife, First Lady Bea, are long time friends of my wife and I,” Councilman Banks said. “A friend, a thunderous preacher who could use analogies at a drop. Pastor Ernest Slaughter will be missed especially the calls starting with ‘Hey Doc’. My wife Latona and I, send our prayers up to our friend Beatrice FirstLadyB and the New Canney Creek M.B. Church.”
In 2020, Slaughter also had the chance to meet Joe Biden during his presidential campaign in Mississippi.
New Canney Creek M.B. Church has asked everyone to keep Pastor Slaughter’s family in their prayers.
