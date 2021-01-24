Jackson pastor dies from COVID-19 complications

“Pastor Slaughter and his wife, First Lady Bea, are long time friends of my wife and I,” Councilman Banks said. “A friend, a thunderous preacher who could use analogies at a drop. Pastor Ernest Slaughter will be missed especially the calls starting with ‘Hey Doc’. My wife Latona and I, send our prayers up to our friend Beatrice FirstLadyB and the New Canney Creek M.B. Church.”