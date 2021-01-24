Jackson pastor dies from COVID-19 complications

Jackson pastor dies from COVID-19 complications
Ernest Slaughter (Source: New Canney Creek M.B. Church)
By Justin Dixon | January 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 10:33 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor died from COVID-19 complications on Saturday morning.

New Canney Creek Missionary Baptist Church confirmed their pastor for 27 years, Ernest Slaughter, has died.

Beatrice Slaughter and Ernest Slaughter
Beatrice Slaughter and Ernest Slaughter (Source: New Canney Creek M.B. Church)

His wife, First Lady Beatrice Slaughter, said her husband had a great love for God and His word.

“Pastor Slaughter loved to preach God’s word. It didn’t matter where or when you asked him to be on program he was coming,” Beatrice said. “Pastor Slaughter was not only a preacher, [but he was also] an activist, businessman, and previously ran for city council.”

In 2017, Slaughter ran for Jackson’s Ward 6 City Council seat but lost against Councilman Aaron Banks. However, Councilman Banks said he and Slaughter were longtime friends.

Ernest Slaughter and Councilman Aaron Banks
Ernest Slaughter and Councilman Aaron Banks (Source: WLBT)

“Pastor Slaughter and his wife, First Lady Bea, are long time friends of my wife and I,” Councilman Banks said. “A friend, a thunderous preacher who could use analogies at a drop. Pastor Ernest Slaughter will be missed especially the calls starting with ‘Hey Doc’. My wife Latona and I, send our prayers up to our friend Beatrice FirstLadyB and the New Canney Creek M.B. Church.”

In 2020, Slaughter also had the chance to meet Joe Biden during his presidential campaign in Mississippi.

Ernest Slaughter and President Joe Biden, when Biden visited Mississippi during his 2020 election campaign.
Ernest Slaughter and President Joe Biden, when Biden visited Mississippi during his 2020 election campaign. (Source: New Canney Creek M.B. Church)

New Canney Creek M.B. Church has asked everyone to keep Pastor Slaughter’s family in their prayers.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.