Tuscaloosa city council considers buying property in high crime neighborhood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Finance Committee of the Tuscaloosa City Council favored spending several hundred thousand dollars to purchase several lots and buildings in University Manor.
Several council members agree something should be done there.
“People are getting killed. This is the hot spot where you battle it out, get drugs and everything,” said City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry. University Manor is in her district. She feels abandoned, run-down houses there foster crime.
“This is a high crime area and these buildings are much housing these criminal activities, so they got to go,” said McKinstry.
Tuscaloosa Police consider University Manor so dangerous that the department sends a minimum of two units to respond to calls there. That’s why McKinstry supports the city spending $350,000 to buy 12 plots and 13 buildings there.
Other council members aren’t sure that’s the best solution.
“Why is it that we think that by taking ownership of 12 we will achieve critical mass necessary to turn the tide there? That’s one of the things I want answered,” Councilman Lee Busby explained during Tuesday’s Finance Committee meeting.
Busby suggested a combination of condemnations, code enforcement, and law enforcement might be needed for the best outcome.
McKinstry feels fewer run-down buildings there will lead to less crime.
“I want to see these buildings gone so we can eradicate crime,” McKinstry said.
The city council will vote on the proposal during Tuesday’s 6 p.m. city council meeting.
