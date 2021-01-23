FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds and the possibility of showers Sunday; isolated storms possible Sunday night

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS ON MONDAY: You can expect unseasonably warm and breezy conditions on Monday, with a chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Rain chances will be highest during the evening and overnight as another front drops into the state and stalls. I don’t see an all day type of rain event, so we should have some opportunities to enjoy the warmer weather on Monday. While the air mass will be unseasonably mild for this time of the year, the main dynamics with this system will be displaced well north of our state. This will help limit the risk for any severe weather, although I can’t rule out one or two storms, with gusty winds. This system will exit on Tuesday, with another temporary break in the wet weather.