FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds and the possibility of showers Sunday; isolated storms possible Sunday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The fast changing weather pattern will continue into the final week of January. We enjoyed lots of sunshine today, but clouds are on the increase this evening. Temperatures will remain above freezing tonight, with overnight lows near 40º. A southeast wind will be developing tonight and this southeast flow will make for breezy conditions on Sunday.
Clouds will continue to increase tomorrow as moisture lifts into the region. This will set the stage for a few scattered showers in the afternoon, with higher rain chances Sunday night. It’s possible a few storms could develop Sunday night as a warm front lifts across the state. This warm front will bring the return of high temperatures near 70º on Monday.
FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN AND STORMS ON MONDAY: You can expect unseasonably warm and breezy conditions on Monday, with a chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Rain chances will be highest during the evening and overnight as another front drops into the state and stalls. I don’t see an all day type of rain event, so we should have some opportunities to enjoy the warmer weather on Monday. While the air mass will be unseasonably mild for this time of the year, the main dynamics with this system will be displaced well north of our state. This will help limit the risk for any severe weather, although I can’t rule out one or two storms, with gusty winds. This system will exit on Tuesday, with another temporary break in the wet weather.
MORE RAIN FOR WEDNESDAY: The system impacting the area on Monday will eventually return north by the middle of the week. This will bring another good chance of rain starting Tuesday night and continuing during the day on Wednesday. The system will exit on Thursday as a cold/dry northerly flow takes over.
Plan for more seasonably cold conditions for the end of the week, with freezing temperatures during the overnight. Friday morning looks to be the coldest of the workweek, with the possibility of lows in the upper 20s. We will finally have a few days of nicer weather to close out the week, but there are some indications showers could return next Sunday.
I'll have more specifics on the rain chances and timing in First Alert Weather
