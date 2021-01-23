A recent COVID-19 infection could impact your availability to get the vaccine

“COVID-19 in the last 90 days plus being treated with convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies,” Hicks said. “Other than that, it’s if we have limited doses. You can wait to give somebody else the courtesy of going in front of you, because you do have some level of protection with antibodies. Maybe wait your turn in line and let someone else go, because the thought is if you had COVID in the last 90 days, you have some level of antibodies protection. So give somebody else a shot before you.”