HICA SAYS Biden Immigration Plan Could Help Alabama

HICA is now also accepting not only renewals but new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program - the Obama administration program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from being deported. The Trump administration had tried first to end and then restrict the program but was overruled in court. When a federal judge ruled in November that at the government had to start accepting new DACA applications, Aleman says HICA already had a waiting list of 200 people on top of the 200 people they helped renew last year - which doesn’t count people going to immigration lawyers across the state to help them through the process.