Curbside service is back at The Pepper Place Market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Typically, this time of year, The Pepper Place Market would be full of farmers talking face to face with customers about their food, but like most things, this year is different.
Instead of walking around and picking out your fresh produce, customers place online orders earlier in the week and then pick up their food with curbside service.
Executive Director Leigh Sloss-Corra says it’s the perfect way to keep everyone safe while continuing to support local farmers. According to Corra, local farmers struggle right now, so anything they can do to help is a win for everyone.
“There are so many farmers that have told us if they didn’t have this drive-thru market, they would be bankrupt,” said Corra.”There are a large group of people that say this is keeping our family alive.”
The curbside service will continue until December; however, organizers hope to have everyone back in person once it’s safe to do so.
For more information, you can visit pepperplacemarket.com.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.