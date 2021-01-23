Councilor Excited Amazon To Bring 300 More Jobs

“We’ve been working on this for quite some time” says Hilliard, the chair of the council’s economic development committee who adds it initially looked as of the site would go to the Daniel Payne area. Hilliard does not have a timeline for completion of the project but says it will bring 300 jobs to the neighborhood. He says there is work going on to bring more homes to the mostly industrial area but he hopes other corporations will find the area as attractive as Amazon does.