Councilor Excited Amazon To Bring 300 More Jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Councilor John Hilliard is celebrating news that another Amazon facility is coming to the Birmingham metro, this time to the Finlay Avenue corridor in the North Birmingham section of his council district.
The Birmingham Business Journal reported this week that the e-commerce giant plans to take space in the Birmingham Food Terminal industrial park near Niki’s West restaurant for a facility that will prepare customer orders for last-mile delivery. Amazon already has a similar fulfillment center up and running in Bessemer with another due to open later this year at Century Plaza on the east side of Birmingham.
“We’ve been working on this for quite some time” says Hilliard, the chair of the council’s economic development committee who adds it initially looked as of the site would go to the Daniel Payne area. Hilliard does not have a timeline for completion of the project but says it will bring 300 jobs to the neighborhood. He says there is work going on to bring more homes to the mostly industrial area but he hopes other corporations will find the area as attractive as Amazon does.
“We’re just a catalyst to Nashville, to Memphis, to Atlanta, wherever you want to go, you can get there really fast by getting on the interstate (65) right off Finlay Avenue. So strategically, we’re set right for more business.” Says Hilliard.
