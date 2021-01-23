Cottondale woman killed in car accident

Angela Chandler was travelling south on I-359 when she attempted to make a left turn onto Skyland Blvd. While making the turn her 2017 Honda Accord struck the front passenger side of an SUV stopped at a traffic light. Chandler’s vehicle then crossed the right turn lane, struck a curb and went airborne before coming to a rest in Cypress Creek, about 50 feet below the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.