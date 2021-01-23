Cottondale woman killed in car accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 38-year-old Cottondale woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Oscar Baxter Drive early Saturday morning, according to Tuscaloosa police reports.
Police say an off-duty officer was working at a nearby business when he saw a vehicle run off the roadway and into a ravine at 2:44 a.m.
Angela Chandler was travelling south on I-359 when she attempted to make a left turn onto Skyland Blvd. While making the turn her 2017 Honda Accord struck the front passenger side of an SUV stopped at a traffic light. Chandler’s vehicle then crossed the right turn lane, struck a curb and went airborne before coming to a rest in Cypress Creek, about 50 feet below the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is conducting the follow-up investigation.
