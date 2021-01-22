100-year-old WWII veteran receives key to City of Hoover

Mayor Frank Brocato presented Mr. Herman Stubblefield with a key to the city of Hoover. (Source: City of Hoover)
By WBRC Staff | January 22, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 3:15 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A World War II veteran turned 100 this week and received an honor from the City of Hoover.

Mayor Frank Brocato presented Herman Stubblefield with a key to the city Friday.

Mr. Stubblefield is a Tennessee native. He fought during World War II, serving in the Army Air Corps.

Stubblefield was in the 8th Air Force, 364th Fighter Group, 385th Fighter Squadron based in England. He flew a P-38 and a P-51.

In all, he flew 77 missions and 283 hours.

Mr. Stubblefield became a corporate pilot and that eventually brought him to Birmingham in 1972 and moved to Bluff Park in 1980.

He retired from Vulcan Materials Company. Mr. Stubblefield also has been a Deacon and Elder at Homewood Church of Christ.

