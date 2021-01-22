19-year-old man shot in vehicle at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old man was found shot in a vehicle early Friday morning in Hoover.
Police say the victim was shot in the head at The Woods of Hoover apartment complex.
He was taken to UAB by Hoover Fire medics with life-threatening injuries.
No suspects are in custody.
Anyone who has any information about this incident, please contact Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274.
If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
