17-year-old arrested after 2 unloaded firearms located in vehicle

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police confirmed a 17-year-old male student was arrested Tuesday after School Resource Officers located two unloaded firearms inside of his vehicle.
Investigators said School Resource Officers were alerted by school administrators after the student was overheard talking about a firearm.
The student was taken into custody and taken to the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers said no known threats of violence against the school, teachers, or students were made by the suspect nor did officers locate any ammunition in his vehicle or on his person.
WBRC FOX6 News asked a Hoover City Schools spokesperson about the incident Friday. The response was, “A discipline issue occurred at Spain Park High School this week. There was never a threat to the campus, students or faculty.”
