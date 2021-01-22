Walker Co. Sheriff: Missing woman victim of foul play

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office now believes missing woman, Summer Buzbee, is a victim of foul play.
Deputies say the conclusion is based on some recent circumstances and findings.
Friday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, along with a group of volunteers, conducted searches of the Williams Road and Old Russellville Road areas.
During the search, the group found some of her belongings.
Investigators said this ties in circumstantially to what they think may have happened to her, but it is not enough evidence to make an arrest at this point.
Buzbee, 23, was last seen by her roommate at home in the Redmill-Saragossa area on December 17.
The person of interest came in to speak with deputies, but elected to speak with representation, which is his right.
Walker County Sheriff’s deputies said they now consider him a suspect, and they believe through surveillance footage he was the last person with Buzbee while she was alive.
They want anyone who may have seen Buzbee around December 17 or after, to call and help.
From the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: Our $2,500 reward through the Sheriff’s Office is still available, and we will be working on other sources to try to increase this reward amount.
If you have any information, please call (205) 302-6464.
