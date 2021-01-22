Veterans encouraged to enroll in VA health care as vaccine rollout continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Monday, the Birmingham VA tells us they should be able to give shots to 1,000 veterans 65 and older every week day.
And now, they expect to see more veterans enroll with the VA to get their shot.
Right now, there are about 70,000 veterans enrolled out of a potential 200,000 in the area.
Up until now, the Birmingham VA Health Care System has been able to vaccinate up to 300 veterans over 65 with the Pfizer vaccine.
But starting Monday January 25th, their vaccine clinic will expand to the United Way Building, which will give them enough space to vaccinate 1,000 eligible vets daily.
But you have to be enrolled in the VA Health Care System
“They can enroll and I would encourage them to enroll in VA health care,” said Stacy Vasquez, Director and CEO of BVAHCS. “I think it’s wonderful and it’s a good thing to do. And they may say ‘I don’t plan to do my primary care at the VA forever.’ And that’s fine. They don’t have to choose to do that. But, you know, the VA has changed a lot. And it’s pretty exceptional care. And they might actually change their mind.”
If you’re eligible to get a vaccine, you will need to make an appointment by calling the Birmingham VA Call Center at 866-487-4243.
Appointments are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
