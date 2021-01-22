Veterans encouraged to enroll in VA health care as vaccine rollout continues

“They can enroll and I would encourage them to enroll in VA health care,” said Stacy Vasquez, Director and CEO of BVAHCS. “I think it’s wonderful and it’s a good thing to do. And they may say ‘I don’t plan to do my primary care at the VA forever.’ And that’s fine. They don’t have to choose to do that. But, you know, the VA has changed a lot. And it’s pretty exceptional care. And they might actually change their mind.”