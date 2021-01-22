UA System releases first COVID-19 data for 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama system reported more than 300 student COVID-19 positives for the first few weeks of 2021.
The UA System released the new COVID-19 data dashboard Friday, January 22.
The System includes UA, UAB and UAH.
The University of Alabama had 205 positive student cases from January 13-21. UAB had 94 student cases and UAH had 47.
The breakdown of those student cases by university:
UA - 205
UAB - 94
UAH - 47
Students who tested positive during entry testing were not allowed to report to campus.
From UA System: In consultation with public health and infectious disease experts – and having reviewed COVID-19 trends and projections, as well as data and lessons learned from 2020 – UA System campuses increased the frequency and volume of testing for the spring semester.
The UA System will continue to update the dashboard weekly. For more information, visit https://uasystem.edu/covid-19-dashboard
