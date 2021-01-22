Third generation nursing student vaccinates her mother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A call to serve the community reaches three generations for a Birmingham family.
Haley Fullman is an undergraduate student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing, and a third generation nurse. In December, Fullman volunteered to help administer the vaccine when nursing students and faculty were asked to join frontline health care workers in the fight against COVID-19.
“This is part of history,” Fullman said. “This is a really big deal, and I can’t pass this opportunity up. If someone asked me to do it right now, I would feel confident doing it. That is just because I’ve had this opportunity.”
The third generation nurse said she was inspired by her mother and grandmother. She said they played a large impact in her decision to become a nurse.
Lisa Fullman, Haley’s mother has been a nurse for 35 years. She is the assistant perioperative director for Children’s of Alabama South Outpatient Surgery and the chief nurse anesthetist. Haley’s grandmother, Lucy Puttman, was an industrial nurse who worked for American Cast Iron Pipe Company for 30 years.
“I remember my mom talking about when she was in school she was able to help vaccinate for Polio,” Lisa Fullman said. “In 30 or 40 years from now, Haley can look back and say she had a hand in a historic moment. I told her I thought she would be glad she did.”
When the opportunity arose for Haley Fullman to vaccinate her mother, they were both eager to make it happen.
“I was excited to give it to her,” Haley Fullman said. “I knew that my mom would be very honest,” Haley said. “I knew that she would tell me if it hurt. I knew she would tell me if I needed to do something different or if I did good.”
“She did a great job,” Lisa Fullman said. “It didn’t hurt at all! I was so proud of her. I told her, ‘you did a great job, and I didn’t know what to expect.’ She’s done very well. She’s going to be a good nurse.”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.