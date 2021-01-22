Southview Medical has a ‘highly efficient’ way of administering COVID-19 vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health said it’s removing supplies of COVID-19 vaccine from providers who are not administering the shots in a timely way.
One local facility is hoping those extra shots will get sent their way.
Southview Medical received 500 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, and is still waiting on a big shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.
The medical group said it has a highly efficient way of getting those shots into people’s arms, and it wishes it had more vaccine to work with.
Southview Medical applied early on to be a COVID-19 vaccination site.
The medical group received its first batch of the Moderna vaccine about two weeks ago, and started giving the shots to its patients on Monday.
Doctors said they’ll already be out of vaccine by Friday.
“We were able to get an extra dose out of most of the vials of vaccine that came, as many places have been able to do. So, we’ll actually administer more than 500 doses of vaccine,” Infectious Diseases Specialist with Southview Medical Group, Dr. Leland Allen.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is planning to take COVID-19 vaccines away from sites that have been slow to get shots out to patients.
That has not been a problem at Southview Medical.
Doctors said they give a vaccine about every five minutes, and more than 100 people get them a day.
“We put a lot of thought into the mechanics of getting people checked in, getting people scheduled, and getting people to come through and so we have a very efficient system to get the paperwork filled out, to get people back into the chair, to get the shot in the arm, and then we have a waiting area,” Dr. Allen explained.
But Dr. Allen said the most frustrating part of the process is not having enough vaccine for those who want it.
“Gosh, I think we’ve got about 3,000 people or so on the list waiting for vaccine and that’s just our patients 75 and older. We’re hopeful that production will ramp up and will start getting vaccine delivered in a more timely manner not just to us, but to everybody,” he said.
Southview is expecting a shipment of more than 4,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but it’s unclear when it will arrive.
Doctors said they’ll have about 24 hours to prepare the vials once they arrive.
