Mayor Woodfin urges people to use safe meet up spots for exchanges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin, is warning people about the dangers that could come with meeting up with strangers to exchange goods purchased online.
He reminded Birmingham residents on Thursday, that if you need a safe place to do business, the Birmingham Police Department has you covered.
Mayor Woodfin said the Birmingham Police Department is investigating a recent robbery where someone met up with a person to complete a transaction that started on social media.
“I am happy to say that individual was uninjured, but still, being robbed is a devastating experience and no one should have to go through that,” Woodfin said.
The mayor said meeting up with people you don’t know in undisclosed locations is a dangerous practice and needs to stop.
He referenced, Destiny Washington, a 20-year-old UAB student, who was shot to death back in December.
Police said she was killed trying to exchange a pair of air pods she sold online.
“And as we think about what happened to her, which is extremely unfortunate and unfair and it should have never happened… Birmingham Police Headquarters and our four patrol precinct lobbies areas are safe spaces for internet purchase exchanges,” Woodfin said.
He explained that the BPD headquarters lobby can be used as a meet up spot during normal business hours Monday through Friday, while the precinct lobbies are open 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
These areas have cameras, and most importantly, officers are around if you need them.
“I want to encourage you to use our police lobby headquarters, as well as our precincts to make these exchanges. It’s important that we have your safety at the top of mind,” Woodfin said.
Mayor Woodfin said police officers will not get involved in your personal transactions, unless you need them for safety reasons.
For a list of those exchange locations, check out the list below:
- Birmingham Police Department – Headquarters; 1710 1st Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
- Birmingham Police Department – East Precinct; 600 Red Lane Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215
- Birmingham Police Department – South Precinct; 1320 19th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
- Birmingham Police Department – West Precinct; 2236 47th Street, Ensley, Birmingham, Alabama 35208
- Birmingham Police Department – North Precinct; 2600 31st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35207
