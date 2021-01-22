Jefferson County home ownership information programs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission is teaming up with several organizations to help residents of the Birmingham Housing Authority to learn more about home ownership.
Organizers said the goal is to help people build their credit and teach them the homebuyer process enabling them to be in a good position to buy their first home.
The meetings will also go over being a good neighbor, home ownership, and awareness of the city’s ordinances for homeowners.
Sessions will begin Saturday.
Attendees will receive the training, lunch, learn about programs that can assist with down payment and credit restoration enrollment.
Due to the pandemic, the sessions are divided into four trainings that will adhere to social distancing guidelines plus, masks and sanitizer will be provided.
If you are interested in attending a seminar and not a resident of public housing contact 205-325-5074 to sign up.
