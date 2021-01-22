Hospitals seeing shortages of gloves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not just a UAB problem, there’s shortage of gloves at hospitals around Birmingham, according to the head of the state’s hospital association.
We’re told some hospitals are having to ration out Nitrile gloves to get by. A surge in COVID-19 patients over the past couple of months is one of the reasons for the shortage. At this point, hospitals are working to get gloves through their normal supply chains, many are trying to find them through alternative supply chains and through the state according to Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association.
We could see this type PPE ramp up soon. President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed things up. Dr. Williamson thinks that will help.
“That gives us a much better chance of getting something approaching real time supply and real time need and hopefully we’ll help with this,” Williamson said.
Biden says the Defense Production Act will direct all federal agencies and private industry to ramp up the making of everything needed in the fight against COVID-19. He’s calling it a wartime undertaking.
