Gov. Ivey orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Hank Aaron

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey orders flags be flown at half-staff immediately to honor Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron who died Friday, January 22, 2021.
This is the directive from Governor Ivey:
I am directing flags be flown at half-staff immediately to honor baseball Hall of Famer, Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, who passed away this morning, January 22, 2021.
A native of Mobile, Hammerin’ Hank set numerous home run records throughout his baseball career, which ranged from the Negro Leagues to the Major Leagues. From his legendary career to his civil rights activism, he inspired many young boys and girls to pursue their dreams and pursue excellence in whatever they do. Alabama is incredibly proud of our native son, and his legacy will forever be etched in history.
On behalf of the state of Alabama, I extend my deepest sympathies to Hank’s family, friends and former teammates. The flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset today.
