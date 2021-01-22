Free COVID-19 tests harder to come by in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking to get a free test at your local health department, you may have to wait a while.
After a viewer contacted us with concerns about access to a free test in Cullman, we’ve learned health departments are officially focused elsewhere – vaccines.
There is a tiny window only on Tuesdays in Cullman for COVID-testing, 9:30 and 11:30 on Tuesdays.. and it isn’t guaranteed.
Yesterday we told you that insured patients are entitled to free tests; however, uninsured patients may find fees ranging from $25 to $150, and even insured patients may be charged for doctor’s visits. ADPH has been the resource for free testing, but that is changing as they focus on vaccinations.
Testing has expanded to doctor’s offices, urgent cares and pharmacies, giving people more options than local health department locations; however, those who need a free test may struggle to find one.
“Some of our local county health departments as they can break away from those duties are still trying to provide some testing opportunities but recognizing that at the moment with the staff we have, we are focused on getting the vaccine available,” said Dr. Landers.
Calling your local health department is still your best bet to try and get a free test if you are uninsured.
