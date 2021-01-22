FIRST ALERT: Expect thunderstorms on Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sky is clearing tonight with overnight lows turning sharply colder.
First Alert for frosty temperatures tomorrow morning. Areas north of I-20 could dip as low as the upper 20s, but areas along and south of I-20 will primarily be in the 30s.
Afternoon temperatures will be pleasant and rise into the upper 50s. We will just see a couple clouds, light winds from the northeast, and great outdoor weather.
On Sunday, we will see increasing clouds and a chance for showers from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours as a warm front lifts to our north.
A strong cold front heads our way for Monday late afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain and storms move in by the evening hours and there might be enough wind shear and instability for a strong storm or two. The primary threat is damaging winds, but due to the amount of wind shear, we can’t say the tornado threat is zero.
Drier weather takes over on Tuesday and highs will be in the 60s.
Rain returns on Wednesday though the heaviest looks to stay to our south.
