Community Reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris making history, taking office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -
Vice President Kamala Harris now holds the second highest office in the country and is the first woman and person of color to hold the title. Community members say watching her take the oath was a powerful redefining moment in history.
Harris is known for her power moves as a former Senator and her power suits, pearls, and Chuck Taylors. Thousands of people across the country donned her signatures ensemble Wednesday to welcome her to the White House.
Cheryl Rowser was on the people who dressed up and snapped a picture for social media.
“This is a moment we will never forget. That’s why I joined the movement - to support her,” said Rowser.
The pearls worn by Harris on Inauguration Day is a nod to her hundreds of thousands of sorority sisters across the country. Harris is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
“We would be in Washington, D.C if it wasn’t for COVID-19,” said Betty Wells, Phi Iota Omega Chapter President, " We have 300,000 members and I can only imagine at least 100,000 of us would have shown up.”
Instead, members of the Black Greek Letter organization tuned in virtually -- wearing their pearls -- to watch her take office.
“I’ve always been a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, but to see her walk out in that role - qualified,” said Wells, “It was overwhelming.”
Members believe Harris’ new position is a sign that decades old-racial and gender barriers have crumbled...and the path is brighter for those coming behind her.
“There are the things we’ve been working hard for,” said Ashley Weaver, Phi Iota Omega Chapter Vice President, “We have to make sure that we support her.”
Vice President Harris’ first tweet after taking office was three words -- “Ready to Serve”.
