Birmingham City Schools will continue virtual learning through February

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools announced it will remain on the virtual learning schedule for a little longer.
In a letter to staff and families Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan pointed to rising cases in the city and county as the reason for remaining on remote learning, saying “The health and safety of our scholars, faculty, and staff remain a very important concern.”
The district recently announced at least 3 staff members have died due to COVID-19. Teacher Union leaders who represent Birmingham City School Staff have advocated for continued virtual learning and believe this is the best step forward for students and staff safety.
“It’s not just numbers anymore. For the BCS family it’s hitting close to home,” said Richard Franklin, American Federation of Teachers - Birmingham City, “We really appreciate him making that decision. We pray for the family members and the people we’ve lost within this district.”
The district will re-assess in mid-February to determine the learning schedule for March.
