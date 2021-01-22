Bama’s best pizza contest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The competition for Bama’s Best Pizza, sponsored by Alabama Farmers Federation Dairy Division and Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association has been whittled down to the Flavorful Four through an online vote.
Restaurants that made it into the Flavorful Four are:
- Carpenetti’s Pizzeria in Moody
- Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Sylacauga
- Top-Notch Pizza & BBQ in Vernon
- Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Madison
Judges will visit each restaurant, taste-testing a pepperoni pizza and specialty pizzas to determine a winner. The overall winner will receive a plaque, cash prize, and features in Neighbors magazine and on “Simply Southern TV.”
Nominations for the contest were accepted on the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Facebook page Dec. 28-Jan. 11. Restaurants with the most nominations made it into the Edible Eight and were pitted against each other in daily, regional match-ups Jan. 18-21 on “Simply Southern TV’s” Facebook page.
Other restaurants that made it into the Edible Eight were DiFilippo’s Pizza in Ozark, Geno’s Pizza and Grill in Scottsboro, Pizza & Pint in Sylacauga, and Vertillo Pizza and Grill in Sheffield.
Bama’s Best Pizza is sponsored by the Federation’s Dairy Division and Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association — whose members grow and produce products needed to make the perfect pizza.
