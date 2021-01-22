ADPH reports “bonus doses” in some COVID-19 vaccine vials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with The Alabama Department of Public Health said while the state’s vaccine supply is limited right now, they are utilizing extra doses to try to vaccinate more people.
Dr. Karen Landers with the state said Pfizer’s vaccine vials have about five doses in them and Moderna’s vaccine has about 10, but occasionally find more doses.
She said sometimes the vials come extra full from the manufacturers and they are able to pull another shot from it. She said they only use the extra if it is a complete dose, no one is getting half doses. She said the amount of vaccine in the syringe differs depending on what product it is.
Landers said it doesn’t happen in every vial. She said one day, they administered around 480 doses, with 10 doses per vial, and they were able to pull 37 extra shots from the remaining product.
She said they don’t know if a vial will have extra, so bonus doses are not included in the state’s overall allotment numbers. But, bonus doses are included in the state’s overall administered numbers.
Landers said since bonus doses are unpredictable, some people getting it are walk-ups or on a wait list. She said it depends on which county you are in.
“Sometimes persons will be in the 65 or above or chronic health problems,” Landers said. “They are just on our standby list, so they may not necessarily be a person that is a 75 or above.”
The FDA says it is okay to use an extra dose from the vials, but you can’t mix multiple leftover vials to create an extra dose.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.