Samford football ‘excited’ about playing a spring season

Hatcher, who enters his sixth season as head coach, believes success this season will come down to which team is the most excited about playing while adjusting on the fly due to COVID. “Right now we’re doing great with our COVID testing, but as we know living through a pandemic, that can change tomorrow if you have a lot of positives,” Hatcher said. “We’re going to give reps to more people, we did that in the spring, and we will continue to do that the next three weeks to have more people available due to injuries, or a COVID outbreak.”