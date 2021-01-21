Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, De’Shala Keith!
De’Shala is a senior at Winterboro High School with a 3.9 GPA. She is a member of FBLA, the S.K.A.T.E. team, is a pianist, and co-op student at the Anniston Army Depot. In the community, she volunteers through her church and is a Talladega County Ambassador. She is always working to give her best.
De’Shala, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.