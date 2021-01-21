HPD: Suspect arrested in murder of Alabama A&M student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old Alabama A&M student.
21-year-old Lemond Lawerance Burns faces a capital murder charge for the alleged killing of Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe.
Burns was arrested in Vestavia Hills with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and the Talladega County deputies.
Wolfe was shot and killed at his off-campus dorm on January 18th.
Huntsville Police said this about an alleged motive, “the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute.”
Wolfe was a senior student at Alabama A&M.
