Finding a free COVID test difficult in Cullman area

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 tests are not always free, and in some areas it can be extremely hard to find a free test.
A viewer reached out to WBRC recently to say she was struggling to find a free test near Cullman.
Once we got that email, we started making calls... and sure enough, finding a free test in that area is hard.
The Cullman County Health Department is offering free testing, but only at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays.
And when we called and asked them if it’s happening next Tuesday, I was told it might not.
The person who answered the phone said they’re focused on vaccinating people right now.
I also called every local urgent care, and the cheapest one I could find was Cullman Quality Healthcare, which charges based on income a maximum of $57.
It’s $150 at American Family Care, which told me they do not participate in the federal program that allows them to be reimbursed for tests.
The closest option that does is Mainstreet Urgent Care, and it’s 24 miles away.
“It is covered by your insurance and for those who are uninsured, we are still filing the cost of the test and the cost of the office visit to the government’s uninsured patient portal,” said Becky Stewart with Mainstreet Urgent Care.
The best advice is to call the health department first, and then check with any other facilities in advance if you want to know if a test is free.
