COVID-19 vaccination now available at the Tuscaloosa County Health Department

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The next step in Alabama’s plan to protect you from coronavirus is taking place at places like the Tuscaloosa County Health Department.
“We are going to complete the mission. We’re going to get through this. There are a lot of moving parts. But we just have to keep working together,” Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said.
Coronavirus vaccinations are now available at county health departments to people eligible to get them. That current group includes health care workers, first responders like police and fire fighters along with folks 75 years-old and older.
The amount of vaccine given to a health department can depend on the size of the county and how people work at that health department according to Landers. “We know that some of our larger health departments obviously have more staff and are able to provide more vaccine and again its also a larger county,” she said
The ADPH will send in strike teams to help perform COVID-19 vaccinations at smaller health departments if necessary. It’s also working on a better way to set up appointments for them after phone lines crashed last week.
“We are also establishing an online portal for preregistration and an online portal appointment system for registration for persons that are eligible,” Dr. Landers continued. That system is expected to be up and running about a week from now. Right now these vaccinations are only being given by appointment only.
