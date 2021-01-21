Bryan Harsin completes staff at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Harsin’s coaching staff is complete, and now he says it’s time to focus on recruiting and establishing the culture he wants to create.
On Monday, Auburn will begin workouts under Harsin and his new coaching staff, an opportunity for him to see who is willing to “buy in” to his philosophies.
“Our foundation that we build starts in that weight room because it will determine our success. That’s where you build your mentality, you build your physicality, you build your discipline,” said Harsin.
Over the past four weeks, Harsin has hired ten coaches to his staff. The former Boise State coach, who had no ties to the South, said it was a big for him to have hired former Auburn players Cadillac Williams, Zac Etheridge and Tracy Rocker.
“That experience is helping me, and them playing in the SEC. There’s no question to the pride they have for Auburn football, there’s no question that these guys are going to make an impact with our current players now on what it means to be a Tiger,” Harsin said.
Over the next few weeks, Harsin will evaluate players to see what he needs ahead of National Signing Day in February.
“Offensive line, running back, linebacker, defensive line, you name it, there are needs at every position,” he said.
Harsin said the Tigers will begin spring practice mid-March with their spring game to take place in April.
Here’s a list of of Harsin’s 2021 coaching staff:
- Mike Bobo – Offensive coordinator
- Derek Mason – Defensive coordinator
- Will Friend – Offensive line
- Cornelius Williams – Receivers
- Cadillac Williams – Running backs
- Tracy Rocker – Defensive line
- Jeff Schmedding – inside linebackers
- Brad Bedell – Tight ends
- Zac Etheridge – Defensive backs
- Bert Watts – special teams coordinator/ outside linebackers
