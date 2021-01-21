Birmingham VA to vaccinate eligible veterans at United Way Building Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Monday, January 25th, the Birmingham VA will have a lot more space to vaccinate veterans.
The Birmingham VA Health Care System (BVAHCS) is partnering with United Way to expand its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, which will move to the United Way Building.
The United Way Building is located at 3600 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222.
Right now, BVAHCS is able to vaccinate up to 300 veterans 65 and older with the Pfizer vaccine. But starting Monday, they should be able to give shots to 1,000 vets 65 and older every day Monday through Friday.
The issue, though, is how unreliable and unpredictable the supply has been.
“We’re going to schedule as many veterans as we can,” said Stacy Vasquez, Director and CEO of BVAHCS. “We have a system in place to do a thousand a day, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get vaccines for a thousand a day. Right now, I have enough vaccine to take care of 5,000 people next week. But then after that, unless I get another shipment, I don’t know.”
If you’re eligible, you will need to make an appointment by calling the Birmingham VA Call Center at 866-487-4243.
Appointments are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.