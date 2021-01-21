AHSAA makes adjustments to Winter Sport Championships

Among the Winter Sports championship play changes was establishing a second sub-regional round for the basketball playoffs at the site of one of the participating schools in lieu of playing regional semifinals at Region Tournament sites. The Region finals will be played at Regional sites. The State Basketball Championships will begin Feb. 26 and will run through March 6. The BJCC Legacy Arena is undergoing renovations and will not be available in 2021. The State semifinals and finals will be played at one of two venues being used, Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex and UAB’s Bartow Arena. Indoor Track competition will still be a two-day event at the Birmingham CrossPlex, Feb. 5-6. However, the four divisions will complete their meets in one day over the two-day period and all events will run as finals.