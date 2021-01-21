AHSAA makes adjustments to Winter Sport Championships

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control approved the AHSAA’s Return to Play ‘Best Practices’ recommended guidelines for spring sports Wednesday, and also approved Winter Sports Championship health and safety modifications due to COVID-19 restrictions at its annual winter meeting at the AHSAA Office.
The Spring Sports ‘Return to Play Best Practices’ follow the most recent Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and AHSAA Medical Advisory Board recommendations for sports such as boys’ and girls’ tennis, soccer, outdoor track, golf, baseball and softball. The link for the Spring Sports Return to Play recommendations is here.
The Winter Sports playoff modifications are necessary due to current health and safety regulations that restrict venue attendance to no more than 20 percent of capacity. As with Fall Sports Championships, GoFan’s digital ticketing plan will manage the ticket limitations at each venue and will require tickets to playoff events to be purchased digitally.
Among the Winter Sports championship play changes was establishing a second sub-regional round for the basketball playoffs at the site of one of the participating schools in lieu of playing regional semifinals at Region Tournament sites. The Region finals will be played at Regional sites. The State Basketball Championships will begin Feb. 26 and will run through March 6. The BJCC Legacy Arena is undergoing renovations and will not be available in 2021. The State semifinals and finals will be played at one of two venues being used, Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex and UAB’s Bartow Arena. Indoor Track competition will still be a two-day event at the Birmingham CrossPlex, Feb. 5-6. However, the four divisions will complete their meets in one day over the two-day period and all events will run as finals.
The AHSAA State Wrestling Traditional Championships are moving to two weekends and at three sites and the Super Sectional Wrestling Meets are being eliminated. The sites will be Garrett Coliseum (Class 1A/4A) and Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena (7A) on Feb. 12-13. The Class 5A/6A Championships will be at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center on Feb. 18-20.
Bowling Regional Tournaments were backed up a week and will be held at Vestavia Hills (North) and Spanish Fort (South), Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21-22. The AHSAA State Bowling Championships returns to Pelham’s Oak Mountain Lanes next week, Jan. 28-29. The format has changed, due to attendance restrictions. Each division will complete its championship in a one-day session.
More details and all modifications approved for playoffs for all winter sports can be found at this link.
AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese praised the Central Board for its leadership and commitment providing member schools direction in facing the challenges ahead.
