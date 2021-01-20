What’s the process of getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Jefferson County?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As more people are being added to the COVID-19 vaccination schedule, many are wondering about the process it takes to get the shot.
Before the process to get the COVID-19 vaccine even begins, it’s important to know if you qualify to get the shot.
Right now, in Jefferson County, we’re still working through group 1A, which includes health care workers and first responders, and most recently, those 75 and older have been added to the list.
But regardless of which group you’re a part of, no one will get the vaccine in Jefferson County without an appointment, at least for now.
You can sign up to get your name on the vaccination list visiting the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency’s website.
Once there, click on the “Vaccine Self-Registration Form” button and enter your information.
“Click on that, and it will give you instructions on how to leave your name, an email address, if at all possible, a little bit of other information about yourself so we can make sure you’re in the right category,” said Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Wilson.
When it’s your turn, and a vaccination site is available, someone from the Jefferson County Department of Health will contact you with appointment information.
“The people that we have on our current list who are currently eligible is a much larger number than we actually have vaccine for right now. So, when people try to sign up, some will get in, but a lot of people will not be able to get in,” Dr. Wilson explained.
If that happens, Dr. Wilson said don’t worry, you’ll be given other opportunities to schedule an appointment, as soon as more vaccine becomes available.
You’ll also need to fill out some printable paperwork before your appointment, which will speed up the process.
The shot itself only take a few seconds to administer.
“And then you’ll be put into an observation area where you’ll be observed by medical professionals for at least 15 minutes to make sure you’re not having any kind of reaction, and then you’re on your way,” Dr. Wilson said.
Dr. Wilson said someone from the Jefferson County Department of Health will contact you at a later date for your second shot, which will most likely be at the same location you got the first shot.
He said the health department is hoping to get more vaccines soon but anticipates it may run out of its current supply by this weekend.
