Brookdale Nursing Home hosts second COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at Brookdale Nursing Home hosted their second COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the facility Tuesday, vaccinating around 200 staff and residents.
Brookdale leaders said the vaccination clinics have been going well so far, and distribution has been going smoothly.
One man we spoke to this afternoon said he felt a personal responsibility to get the vaccine.
Charles Smith already received his first round of the COVID-19 shot and is ready for the second.
He said he had some reservations about the vaccine at first, but after speaking with family and friends, and doing research online, he felt he had to do it for his country.
“Well…I went back and forth, and I’ve seen so many people getting it and I’ve had some friend to get it that I decided you know, what am I waiting for?” Smith said.
Smith said other than the fact that a Band-Aid covered the injection site, he didn’t realize he’d gotten it.
He encourages other people to get it when they can.
“I think it’s more than just a civic duty; it’s like going to court and testifying. You know…it’s a duty to my country, and I have always loved my country. It has stood with my family for generations. And now, this is one of my times to stand up for America,” Smith explained.
Brookdale’s Associate Executive Director, Matt Nicosia, said they’re excited to be hosting a second clinic to give COVID-19 shots to every resident and staff member who’s interested.
“They’re signing up voluntarily. We’ve worked really hard to create a culture of acceptance. Providing a lot of education about the vaccine, encouraging folks to speak to their own physicians and do their own research,” Nicosia said.
The Alabama Nursing Home Association said tens of thousands of people will get the vaccine thanks to a federal partnership.
Brookdale has six more clinics scheduled all the way through March.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.