Birmingham Park Board, City Council approve plans to use Legion Field as COVID-19 vaccination clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE Feb. 2: The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a resolution that opens the door for potential vaccination sites to be set up at Legion Field and recreation centers across the city.
Council President William Parker said that the Coronavirus Pandemic Response resolution will allow for testing, vaccination and related activities at Legion Field and all city-owned recreation centers in Birmingham.
President Parker said the Council is focused on all of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods having access to vaccination distribution.
“We are entering into a very crucial time in our fight against COVID-19. As we’ve seen a spike in the number of cases, nationally and on a local level, it’s critical that vaccines are distributed as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Parker said. “It’s going to take cooperation from the federal level down to our residents coming to get vaccinated. Legion Field has been a very successful testing site and we believe that success can be translated into getting these vaccines to our residents.”
The Birmingham Park Board voted unanimously Wednesday, January 20 to approve measures to use Legion Field as a 24/7, that’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution center.
In addition to Legion Field, President William Parker said he is going to continue working with the Park Board to open community centers and the Botanical Gardens as vaccine clinics as well.
Parker said the goal is to have the Legion Field site open 24/7 for vaccine distribution, as the Biden Administration begins their efforts to distribute 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days he is in office.
“We want to make sure Legion Field remains on the front line of this fight. The trend around the country is to utilize large stadiums for vaccine distribution,” President Parker said. “In addition to that, we want to make sure all of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods have access to vaccine clinics as we continue working with our federal partners to secure as many doses as possible.”
The clinic will depend on further federal allocation of the vaccine.
