Birmingham Park Board, City Council approve plans to use Legion Field as COVID-19 vaccination clinic

“We are entering into a very crucial time in our fight against COVID-19. As we’ve seen a spike in the number of cases, nationally and on a local level, it’s critical that vaccines are distributed as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Parker said. “It’s going to take cooperation from the federal level down to our residents coming to get vaccinated. Legion Field has been a very successful testing site and we believe that success can be translated into getting these vaccines to our residents.”