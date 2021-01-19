Workouts begins as JSU Gamecocks prep for spring football season

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - JSU is less than four weeks away from kickoff of it’s first-ever spring football season. Gamecocks Head Coach John Grass has had mixed emotions about playing this spring, but says he’s been completely transparent with his team and overall, they wanted to play.
This spring, JSU will play on Sundays instead of Saturdays.
“It’s crazy to think about playing on Sundays, it’s also crazy to think it’s going to be really cold in the spring, kind of excited that we may have the possibility to play somewhere in the snow if we travel up north a little bit, I’ve never done that before,” said JSU tight end Trae Berry.
JSU, who played four non-conference games this fall, returned to workouts this week for the first time since November.
“My biggest concern is how are they going to come back in here, are they going to be in shape, are they going to be ready to go, what’s their attitude going to be like, and that’s been refreshing to get them back in this past week and see them go to work and pick up where we left off,” said Grass.
JSU will play a 7-game Ohio Valley Conference-only schedule with one goal in mind - make the FCS Playoffs with hopes of winning a championship.
“You know the guys, they have a good mentality about it, Coach Grass keeps us motivated with the blue-collar working hard and I think everyone is excited,” Berry added.
JSU opens the season on the road at Tennessee State on Feb. 21.
