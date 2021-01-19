What’s causing slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Jefferson County?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Jefferson County is still trying to get frontline healthcare workers vaccinated. Some are changing their minds and now want one. This could continue to slow things down with getting more shots into arms.
Right now, there’s not enough COVID-19 vaccine to go around. On top of that, some healthcare workers who initially declined to take the vaccine are now wanting to get vaccinated according to health leaders.
We know Jefferson County has more healthcare workers than most other Alabama counties and that could be one of the reasons the rollout is slow in this area according to the head of the state’s hospital association. Getting those workers vaccinated reduces the availability of the vaccine to people 75 and older who can now receive it statewide.
“Part of the challenge has been the amount of vaccine supply that hospitals have gotten and other nursing homes, pharmacies and health departments has not been consistent and predictable and so that’s all so complicated,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the AL Hospital Association.
Some on the national level are calling for a vaccine distribution reset. We asked Dr. Williamson about that. He says it could be great only if there is enough vaccine to go around. In Alabama and other states around the country that’s not the case.
