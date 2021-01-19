UAB updates vaccine demand and use in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard for vaccines shows more shots in arms. The latest numbers show more than 158,000 vaccines have been given out of the 446,000 doses delivered to the state.
A top UAB doctor said Tuesday its vaccination process continues to go forward. Soon, UAB should have a vast majority of its healthcare workers vaccinated with the two doses.
At UAB, the hospital has two locations to vaccinate its healthcare workers and other workers from surrounding hospitals.
“We are administrating 1,100 doses a day. First and second doses,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger, UAB VP of Clinical Services.
Dr. Nafziger said in about two weeks, UAB should cover most of their workers. She denied the hospital is holding back any doses to make sure there are enough supplies for those second doses that those shots require.
“The very clear instructions we have received from the Alabama Department of Public Health is not to do that and so we have not done that,” Nafziger said.
Nafziger said the supply the hospital has received has declined over the weeks. Going from 11,000 to 7,000 down to 3,000 doses. The hospital’s intent is to make sure every dose is used. That includes not discarding any dose if there are no shows for vaccinations.
