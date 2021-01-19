UAB looking to start mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County could see the opening of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site later this week.
The exact locations are not public at this time, but UAB VP of Clinical Services Dr. Sarah Nafziger expected that information could come later this week.
Dr. Nafziger said there is no question there is demand for the shots.
UAB has given more than 23,000 shots to date. 67% of those going to their healthcare workers. On Monday, UAB patients 75 and older were able to receive the vaccine.
“We are thrilled by that. We know getting this vaccine into the arms of people, getting it delivered is the thing that is going to end this pandemic. We are excited there is a lot of demand for the vaccine,” Nafziger said.
Nafziger said work has begun to look at sites so more people can get shots at other locations than the two on-campus sites for UAB.
“We are working with our community partners so we can identify some other sites so we can set up mass vaccinations sites across the community so we can make sure we can get the job done,” Nafziger said.
Birmingham City Councilman William Parker has been pushing to have Legion Field as a vaccination site.
Nafziger said it will take a lot of work to get these sites up and running.
“We’re securing all the things we need like needles and gloves, tents and staff. All the little things we need to make this happen,” Nafziger said.
The biggest demand remains supply of vaccine to meet an ever growing demand. Nafziger said staffing has not been a problem, so far. In fact, Nafziger said people are volunteering across campus to help out.
The Birmingham Park Board meets Wednesday morning about making Legion Field available. Councilman Parker also plans to meet with federal authorities to help expand the vaccine sites.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.