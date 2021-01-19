Tax filing season delayed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those looking to get their taxes filed early this year will have to wait a little longer.
The Internal Revenue Service has announced that tax season is being pushed back a few weeks.
The IRS will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns on Friday, February 12th. That delay is because of the pandemic, and the push to get stimulus payments out quickly.
Tax filing season normally begins toward the end of January, but this year the IRS is dealing with tax law changes, which provided a second round of economic impact payments and other benefits.
“They have to do a full upgrade because in the beginning, a lot of the payments were misdirected, and it affected all the tax companies and even the TurboTax,” said Mary Carson, general manager of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.
The IRS said people can still begin filing their tax returns immediately with tax software companies, and other tax preparers, including IRS free file partners.
These groups are starting to accept tax returns now and will transmit them to the IRS starting February 12th.
“You need to make sure that you have all of your documents and all of other things that you need normally to file your taxes. Make sure you have all of that, so there won’t be any hold up and you receiving your refund amount,” Carson advised.
And to speed up your refund during this pandemic, the IRS is urging taxpayers to file electronically using your direct deposit as soon as you have all your documents.
“For electronic filers, they usually get their refund back at about 2 weeks, no later than 21 days. Now, paper returns, if they have to file paper, they don’t normally get their refunds until about 6 weeks,” Carson explained.
The IRS said nine out of 10 taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file, if there are no issues with their tax return.
As it stands right now, the deadline to file your 2020 tax return is April 15th.
