Some are wearing two masks for more protection from COVID-19, health leaders weigh on if it works

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is new advice on what kind of precautions we should take because of the new and more infectious strain of COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, N95 masks are superior for protection against COVID but since those were being reserved for healthcare workers, new research suggested a workaround.
The evidence for wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 is strong.
According to the CDC, face coverings can reduce the risk of coronavirus infection by more than 70%; and that’s when wearing one mask.
Now, some are asking if wearing two masks offers even more protection; it’s called double masking.
“There’s nothing wrong with that but you might be able to accomplish that same thing by adding an extra layer of thickness to a single mask whether than trying to wear two masks with double ear loops or double ties. It just becomes more problematic,” said Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers.
Landers was concerned about a person fidgeting with two masks to make them comfortable, which defeats the purpose especially with the new strain of the virus reported to be more prone to infection.
“Enters into the nasopharynx or nasal mucosa, it is a sticker, for lack of a better word, it seems to have a lot more effect on the cells. The level of infectivity is pretty significant if you are exposed to this virus. So, the best thing is to try not to breathe in the respiratory droplets that cause any of these particular strains but this one is especially of concern,” Landers said.
Landers recommends wearing masks made of tightly woven fabrics like cotton or quilted or even adding a coffee filter for added protection.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.